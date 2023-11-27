Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 130,200 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,160,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $401,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,120,000 after buying an additional 519,192 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,374,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,737,000 after buying an additional 627,002 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,145,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,069,000 after buying an additional 697,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,136,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

