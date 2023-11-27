Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 37,310 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of PACCAR worth $250,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

