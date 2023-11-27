Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 783,890 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $103,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 349,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,511. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

