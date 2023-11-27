Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 847,115 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847,115 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 2.0% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of General Electric worth $544,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 937,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,611. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

