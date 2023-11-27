Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 610,630 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $222,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,402. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

