Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.