Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $36.85 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

V.F. stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.