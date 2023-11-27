Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Humana worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Trading Down 1.0 %

HUM stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.87. 297,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.17 and its 200-day moving average is $484.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.