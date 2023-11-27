ICON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.17 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $238.27 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,979,078 coins and its circulating supply is 972,979,217 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,963,460.1888984 with 972,963,422.8649364 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25201221 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,939,276.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

