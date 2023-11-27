ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $292.07 Million Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Braze comprises about 4.9% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 6.83% of Braze worth $292,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,567 shares of company stock worth $12,383,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

