ICONIQ Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 4,195,015 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

