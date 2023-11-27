ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358,863 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 12.9% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $769,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,986,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,297. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of -940.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.