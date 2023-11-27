ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 13,743 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,564. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

