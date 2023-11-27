IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Critical Analysis

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Frederick County Bancorp (MD) alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.32 $4.66 million $0.97 14.68

Dividends

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. IF Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A IF Bancorp 8.25% 4.46% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Free Report)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.