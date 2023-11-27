IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 955713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.