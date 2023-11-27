Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Infratil Company Profile
