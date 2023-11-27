Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys 33,861 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 33,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $14,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,906.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,671. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 10,764.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.