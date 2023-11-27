Insider Buying: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($84,210.53).

Michael Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Omni Bridgeway alerts:

On Thursday, November 23rd, Michael Kay bought 50,000 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($49,342.11).

Omni Bridgeway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Bridgeway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Bridgeway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.