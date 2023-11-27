Insider Buying: Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) insider Newdene Gold Inc. bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Newdene Gold Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Newdene Gold Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Sulliden Mining Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

SMC stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 717,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,248. Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

