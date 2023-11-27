Insider Selling: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. 455,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.