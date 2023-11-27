Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Sells 882 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $12,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 142,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,774. The firm has a market cap of $369.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $32.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

