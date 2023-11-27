Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.96. 102,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,163. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $481.99 and a 1-year high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $126,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

