Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.96. 999,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

