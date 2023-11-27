Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CFO Sells 46,892 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,380. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.