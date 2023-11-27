Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 23,796 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 162,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,628. The firm has a market cap of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

