Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) versus Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Financial Analysis

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and Insmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insmed 0 0 11 0 3.00

Insmed has a consensus target price of $41.27, indicating a potential upside of 72.69%. Given Insmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $80.06 million 0.44 -$47.24 million ($1.23) -1.17 Insmed $245.36 million 13.96 -$481.53 million ($5.27) -4.54

This table compares Theratechnologies and Insmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Theratechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theratechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -36.54% N/A -39.11% Insmed -257.69% -3,789.32% -48.58%

Volatility & Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Theratechnologies beats Insmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; and TH1902, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of various solid tumors, including HR+ breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, small cell lung cancer, and prostate cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

