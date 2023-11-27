Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5.8%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 104,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 313,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.