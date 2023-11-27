International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 157,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,252. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 415.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

