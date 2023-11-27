Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) is Wick Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.71. 51,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

