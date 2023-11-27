Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,193. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.