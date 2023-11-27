Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 474,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 205,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.93.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
