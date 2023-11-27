Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 474,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 205,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.