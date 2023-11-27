Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 27th (AFM, AFYA, AGS, AMBA, ASO, BIGC, BNTX, CALT, CLBS, COGT)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 27th:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.13) target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.