Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 27th (AFM, AFYA, AGS, AMBA, ASO, BIGC, BNTX, CALT, CLBS, COGT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 27th:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.13) target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

