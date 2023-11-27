Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,838,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,810 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.0% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invitation Homes worth $166,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 79.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 208,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

