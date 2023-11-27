IOTA Market Cap Hits $512.45 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $512.45 million and $7.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

