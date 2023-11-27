iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.82. 126,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,995. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

