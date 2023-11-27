iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,494 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
F5 Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.
Insider Activity at F5
In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
