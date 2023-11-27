iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $577,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. 1,145,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

