iSAM Funds UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 514,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,272. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.