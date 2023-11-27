iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terrapin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 610.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,741,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
