iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lessened by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

