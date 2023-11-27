iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.62

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 391627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

