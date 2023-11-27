iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,518. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

