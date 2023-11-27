iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

