iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 244,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 65,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,844. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.