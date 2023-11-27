iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $82,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.21. 3,298,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

