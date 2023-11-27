iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.