iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 7.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 275,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

