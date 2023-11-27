iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

