iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.62

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 206498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $573.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

