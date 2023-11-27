iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Raised by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $249.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,753. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

